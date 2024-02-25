BOSTON — Kyrone Alexander scored 23 points, including two clinching free throws after Anthony Morales hit the tie-breaking layup with 12 seconds remaining in overtime, to lead Boston University past Loyola 82-79 Sunday.

Alexander also hit a 3-pointer with less than two seconds to go in regulation that gave the Terriers a 73-70 lead, but Alonso Faure banked in a tying 3 from the center circle at halfcourt as time ran out.

Alexander had seven rebounds for the Terriers (13-16, 8-8 Patriot League). Miles Brewster added 14 points and five assists. Ethan Okwuosa finished with 12 points.

Jordan Stiemke led the Greyhounds (6-23, 4-12) with 23 points. Faure added 16 points and seven rebounds. In addition, Milos Ilic had 13 points.