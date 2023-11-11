Deon Perry scores 21 as Loyola downs Brown 77-75 in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — David Brown III hit a 3-pointer from the corner and Deon Perry had 21 points to give Loyola a 77-75 overtime victory against Brown on Saturday.
Perry also contributed nine assists and three steals for the Greyhounds (1-1). Golden Dike scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Brown had 12 points and was 4-for-5 shooting (4-for-4 from 3-point range).
The Bears (0-2) were led by Kino Lilly Jr., who recorded 27 points and four assists. Nana Owusu-Anane added 18 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Brown. Aaron Cooley also had 10 points.
Next up
Loyola has a Wednesday matchup with Binghamton at home.
