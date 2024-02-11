Chandler Baker led Colgate over Loyola on Saturday night in Baltimore with 19 points off the bench in a 76-62 win.

Baker shot 7-for-8, including 5-for-6 from beyond the arc, for the Raiders (17-8, 11-1 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward scored 17 points while going 6-of-8 and 5-of-6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Braeden Smith finished with 12 points. The Raiders picked up their ninth straight victory.

Deon Perry led the Greyhounds (5-20, 3-9), finishing with 15 points. Jordan Stiemke added 12 points, and Tyson Commander had nine points and six rebounds.

