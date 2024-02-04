Bo Montgomery scored 18 points as Holy Cross held off Loyola 70-67 on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Montgomery also contributed seven assists for the Crusaders (7-16, 4-6 Patriot League). Caleb Kenney had 12 points — all in the second half — and DeAndre Williams scored 11.

Deon Perry had 21 points and four steals to pace the Greyhounds (4-19, 2-8). D’Angelo Stines added 19 points and four assists. Garrett Brennan had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Kahlil Singleton scored nine points in the first half, and Holy Cross went into the break trailing 35-31. Holy Cross used an 8-0 run to make it 62-52 with 7:48 remaining.

