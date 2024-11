Jordan Stiemke scored 12 points off the bench to help lead Loyola Maryland over Lancaster Bible College 83-42 on Saturday night.

Stiemke went 4-for-6 from the field (3-for-5 from 3-point range) for the Greyhounds (1-1). Braeden Speed and Chris Kuzemka both finished with 11 points.

The Chargers were led in scoring by Jordan Praylow, who finished with seven points.