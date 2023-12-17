FAIRFAX, Va. — Keyshawn Hall had 17 points in George Mason’s 62-54 victory against Loyola on Saturday night.

Hall also contributed 13 rebounds for the Patriots (8-2, Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Maddox scored 13 points. Jared Billups had 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Deon Perry led the Greyhounds (1-10, Patriot League) with 13 points. Loyola also got 11 points and two steals from D’Angelo Stines. In addition, Alonso Faure had 10 points. The loss was the Greyhounds’ ninth in a row.

Loyola hosts Saint Mary’s on Friday.

More From The Banner

Andre Braugher could never be boxed in

An empty Camden Station.

Baltimore’s light rail is long overdue for a rehab. How did we get here?

Kevin Brown, better known as "Buster" or "the guardian angel" of Fells Point, died late last month at age 65.

Remembering Kevin ‘Buster’ Brown, the ‘guardian angel’ of Fells Point

Santa’s making a list and creeping me out