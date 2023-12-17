FAIRFAX, Va. — Keyshawn Hall had 17 points in George Mason’s 62-54 victory against Loyola on Saturday night.

Hall also contributed 13 rebounds for the Patriots (8-2, Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Maddox scored 13 points. Jared Billups had 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Deon Perry led the Greyhounds (1-10, Patriot League) with 13 points. Loyola also got 11 points and two steals from D’Angelo Stines. In addition, Alonso Faure had 10 points. The loss was the Greyhounds’ ninth in a row.

Loyola hosts Saint Mary’s on Friday.