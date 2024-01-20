WORCESTER, Mass. — Will Batchelder scored 18 points as Holy Cross beat Loyola (MD) 86-78 on Saturday.

Batchelder shot 5-for-8 and 6-for-6 from the free throw line for the Crusaders (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League). Caleb Kenney added 17 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the field and had seven rebounds. Bo Montgomery and Joe Octave both had 14 points.

Deon Perry led the Greyhounds (3-16, 1-5), finishing with 26 points and four assists. Loyola also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from Alonso Faure. D’Angelo Stines also recorded 11 points.

More From The Banner

Baltimore, Please try to remember the 31st of September!

New Baltimore Sun owner on tape bashing city schools, local politicians and more

When the 911 operator doesn’t understand you: How the city is bridging the language gap

The Baltimore Police Department just cleared its first hurdle in exiting federal oversight