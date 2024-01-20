WORCESTER, Mass. — Will Batchelder scored 18 points as Holy Cross beat Loyola (MD) 86-78 on Saturday.

Batchelder shot 5-for-8 and 6-for-6 from the free throw line for the Crusaders (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League). Caleb Kenney added 17 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the field and had seven rebounds. Bo Montgomery and Joe Octave both had 14 points.

Deon Perry led the Greyhounds (3-16, 1-5), finishing with 26 points and four assists. Loyola also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from Alonso Faure. D’Angelo Stines also recorded 11 points.