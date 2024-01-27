ANNAPOLIS — Deon Perry’s 30 points led Loyola over Navy 74-70 on Saturday.

Perry had seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (4-17, 2-6 Patriot League). Garrett Brennan scored 15 points while shooting 5-for-6, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Milos Ilic had 11 points.

Austin Benigni finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Midshipmen (8-11, 4-4). Mac MacDonald added 16 points and two steals for Navy. In addition, Mike Woods finished with 11 points and four assists.