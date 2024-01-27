ANNAPOLIS — Deon Perry’s 30 points led Loyola over Navy 74-70 on Saturday.

Perry had seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (4-17, 2-6 Patriot League). Garrett Brennan scored 15 points while shooting 5-for-6, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Milos Ilic had 11 points.

Austin Benigni finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Midshipmen (8-11, 4-4). Mac MacDonald added 16 points and two steals for Navy. In addition, Mike Woods finished with 11 points and four assists.

More From The Banner

Sinclair exec, Sun owner David Smith behind lawsuit against Baltimore schools

Will the real ‘RLong’ please stand up?

Fleeing hate: Trans teacher finds peace in Baltimore after receiving threats in Anne Arundel

As Baltimore rethinks ‘Highway to Nowhere,’ the clock is ticking for federal grants