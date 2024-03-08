Loyola University Maryland is searching for a new men’s basketball coach after Tavaras Hardy announced his resignation on Friday.

Hardy had a 66-110 record in six seasons with the Greyhounds in his first stint as a head coach. School officials said a national search for a replacement will begin immediately.

“I am proud of many of the things we accomplished and appreciative of the players, families, coaches, staff and supporters that I have had the pleasure of working with over the past six years in Baltimore,” Hardy said in a written statement.

Hardy signed on with Loyola in March 2018 when he became the program’s 21st head coach. During his tenure, Hardy coached four All-Patriot League First Team honorees, two All-Defensive Team players, five All-Rookie Team members and three who were named to the Academic All-Patriot League Team.

Hardy also recruited and coached the first player in program history to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, Memphis’ Santi Aldama in 2021. Aldama spent the 2022-23 season as the starting power forward for the Grizzlies.

Hardy also led the Greyhounds to the title game of the 2021 Patriot League Championships and three total appearances in the quarterfinal round. During Hardy’s tenure, Loyola’s men’s basketball team had cumulative grade-point average is now above 3.275.

Donna M. Woodruff, Loyola’s assistant vice president and director of athletics, thanked Hardy for his passion, both on and off the court, while serving as head coach.

“We are grateful to him for his dedication to our men’s basketball program and everyone connected to it for the last six years,” Woodruff said in a written statement. “We wish Tavaras and his family all the best moving forward.”