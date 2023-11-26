GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — No. 7 LSU won again without Angel Reese, using a terrific performance by Aneesah Morrow to beat Virginia 76-73 on Saturday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Reese has missed four straight games, and there has been no word from the Tigers on when the All-American will return. She did not travel with the team to the Cayman Islands.

“That’s a deep subject. You ask at every game, you’re gonna get the same answer,” coach Kim Mulkey said following LSU’s win.

Morrow had 37 points and 16 rebounds in her second straight double-double. The DePaul transfer had 28 points and 10 boards in Friday’s 99-65 victory over Niagara.

Hailey Van Lith scored 12 points for the Tigers (7-1). Flau’jae Johnson grabbed 15 rebounds.

“This is one of my prouder moments,” Mulkey said. “People say you coach to win championships — and it’s the truth — but it’s much more than that with me. That was a happy locker room. Our fans were here, and to do what we did against a very solid Virginia team that is a little bit more poised than we are right now when you’re moving kids to different positions, and I thought we just persevered.”

With injuries and Reese’s absence occupying much of the attention surrounding the program, the Tigers came to the Cayman Classic and picked up a pair of wins. They have won seven straight since losing their season opener to Colorado.