The countdown to March Madness is on.

The beloved annual tradition that is the NCAA Tournament will begin next week. Tens of thousands will fill out brackets in hopes of winning the office poll or at least a bit of respect after the matchups are set on Selection Sunday.

Who will win it all? Auburn, Duke, Florida and Houston are among the favorites for the men at this point.

Get ready: The tournament tips off with the First Four on March 18 and the first round begins March 20. But first comes championship week, when teams on the bubble have a chance to better their resumes for the selection committee.

How can I watch?

Every game of the men’s tournament will be aired — here is a schedule that will be updated with matchups — either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. CBS will handle the Final Four and national title game this year.

The NCAA will also stream games via its March Madness Live option.

Who are the favorites?

The top three betting favorites as championship week arrives are (in order) Auburn, Duke and Florida, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Who is playing?

There are 31 automatic bids that will be filled via league tournaments and they will be combined with 37 at-large picks by the NCAA selection committee. We all find out on Selection Sunday, March 16, when bracket matchups are unveiled.

When are the games?

The First Four is in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18-19 and first- and second-round games from March 20-23 stretch from Providence, Rhode Island, to Seattle.

The Sweet 16 weekend will see games March 27-30 in Newark, New Jersey (East Regional), Atlanta (South), Indianapolis (Midwest) and San Francisco (West).

The Final Four is in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, with the championship game the night of Monday, April 7.