The Maryland women’s basketball team entered March in an unfamiliar spot: on the NCAA tournament bubble.

Now the Terps will start March Madness in an unfamiliar location: away from College Park.

Maryland (19-13) earned the No. 10 seed in the “Portland 4″ regional Sunday night and will face No. 7 seed Iowa State (20-11) in Stanford, California. The winner advances to the round of 32 for a matchup against either host and No. 2 seed Stanford, the Pac-12 Conference’s regular-season champion, or No. 15 seed Norfolk State, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s regular-season and tournament champion. Texas, the Big 12 Conference’s tournament champion, is the regional’s No. 1 seed.

First-round games will be held Friday and Saturday. Game times have not been announced.

Maryland certified its tournament credentials with a run to the Big Ten Conference semifinals, beating Illinois in a must-win game before stunning top-seeded Ohio State in the quarterfinals. The Terps entered this season having hosted opening-round games in 10 of the past 11 seasons in which the NCAA tournament was held at on-campus sites. This is only the third time under longtime coach Brenda Frese that Maryland has been lower than a No. 5 seed.

The Terps, who have one of the country’s more efficient offenses, are led by guards Shyanne Sellers (15.5 points, 5.5 assists per game), Jakia Brown-Turner (13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds per game) and Bri McDaniel (12.7 points per game, 39.3% 3-point shooting). Injuries this season have shortened the team’s rotation. Guards Lavender Briggs and Riley Nelson and forward Emma Chardon all suffered season-ending knee injuries.

Iowa State is coached by Bill Fennelly, who hired Frese to his first Cyclones staff in 1995. Freshman center Audi Crooks, a former Maryland recruiting target, leads Iowa State in scoring (18.9 points per game) and is second in rebounding (7.7 per game). Forward Addy Brown is second in scoring (13.1 points per game) and leads the team in rebounding (8.3 per game).

Defending champion LSU (28-5), led by Baltimore native and Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Angel Reese, is the No. 3 seed in the “Albany 2″ regional and will host No. 14 seed Rice (19-4), the American Athletic Conference champion. With a win, the Tigers would advance to face No. 6 seed Louisville or No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee State in Baton Rouge. Iowa, which LSU defeated in last year’s final, is the No. 1 seed in the regional.