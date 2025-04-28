New Maryland men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams is set to earn at least $4.8 million as part of his annual compensation package, according to a copy of a terms sheet obtained Monday by The Baltimore Banner.

Williams’ six-year deal is worth at least $33.3 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten Conference. Williams’ annual base salary through 2031 is $500,000, and his guaranteed “supplemental income” will increase from $4.3 million to $4.8 million over each of the next six seasons.

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo is the conference’s highest-paid coach, at nearly $6.2 million per year. Illinois’ Brad Underwood ranked 4th in the conference last year at $4.8 million.

Williams can earn up to $950,000 annually in additional incentives, including an NCAA tournament appearance ($50,000) and a national championship ($600,000). Williams’ contract would also be extended by a year with an NCAA tournament appearance, though the extension would be capped at one year.

If Williams is fired, he would be owed 100% of the guaranteed money in his contract, to be distributed at each pay period in his contract. But Maryland’s debt to Williams would be mitigated by his earnings from any contract in “athletically-related employment,” such as a new coaching job, that he signs before April 2031.

If Williams leaves for another job over the next five years while still under contract at Maryland, he would owe the school at least $1 million. The buyout would be $10.5 million if Williams leaves before April 1, 2026; $8.5 million if he leaves between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027; $3.5 million if he leaves between April 1, 2027, and March 31, 2028; $2.5 million if he leaves between April 1, 2028, and March 31, 2029; $1 million if he leaves between April 1, 2029, and March 31, 2030; and nothing if he leaves after April 1, 2030.

Williams, a two-time Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year at Texas A&M, was named Maryland’s coach on April 1. He’s replacing Kevin Willard, who signed a seven-year, $29.4 million contract in 2022 but left for Villanova after a Sweet 16 run because of concerns about the school’s commitment to the sport.