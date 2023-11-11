Durkin’s late 3-pointer lifts Davidson over Maryland 64-61

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Freshman Bobby Durkin buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining and scored 16 points to lead Davidson to a 64-61 victory over Maryland in the opener of the Asheville Championship on Friday night.

Davidson (2-0) will play the winner of Friday’s nightcap between Clemson and UAB in the title game Sunday. Maryland (1-1) will play the loser on Sunday.

Durkin came off the bench to make four of five shots from beyond the arc for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-8 all-time against the Terrapins in a series that dates to the 1938-39 season when both were members of the Southern Conference.

Angelo Brizzi hit eight of nine foul shots and finished with 10 points, six steals and four assists for Davidson. David Skogman contributed nine points and eight rebounds.

All-Big Ten Conference preseason first-team selection Jahmir Young led Maryland with 18 points and seven assists. Young also reached the 2,000 career points mark. Julian Reese totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds.