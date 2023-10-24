Terps coordinator Kevin Sumlin will not be with team this week after DUI arrest

Maryland co-offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Saturday morning in Hillsborough County, Florida, per online arrest records.

Sumlin will not be with the Terrapins as they prepare to face Northwestern on Saturday at noon, coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday. Locksley said “of course” when asked if Sumlin would face disciplinary action but declined to specify what it would be.

“It’s disappointing. As coaches, we have to set the example and model the behavior that we want [from] our players and we take it very seriously,” Locksley said during his weekly press conference. “At the same time, I will also say he’s part of our football family, and we’re going to support Kevin.”

Sumlin was arrested at 12:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 301 in Tampa, Florida, according to records on the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to a gas station at that location for a call of reckless driving, according to the arrest report. Sumlin was in the driver’s seat of a gray Nissan that was “parked incorrectly” in front of the gas station with the engine running, police said.

The deputy said he talked with Sumlin and smelled alcohol on his breath, according to the report. Sumlin’s eyes were “red and watery,” his movements were “slow and lethargic” and his balance was “unsteady,” according to the report.

Sumlin refused a Breathalyzer, paid a $500 cash bond and was released the same day at 8:56 a.m., according to county records. There were no reports of a crash.

The Terps were on their bye week. The Diamondback, the university’s independent student newspaper, first reported the arrest.

Under Florida law, Sumlin could face a fine between $500 to $1,000 and up to six months jail time if he’s convicted.

An attorney for Sumlin on Monday entered a plea of not guilty.

“Maryland Athletics is aware of the incident this past weekend involving football coach Kevin Sumlin,” the team said in a statement Monday night. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment.”