Kevin Sumlin back with Maryland football following weeks after DUI arrest

Associate head coach and Kevin Sumlin was back with Maryland football for its loss to Penn State on Saturday, two weeks after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Maryland coach Michael Locksley confirmed Tuesday.

Sumlin, who is also the Terps’ co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, did not travel with the team to Evanston, Illinois for a Oct. 28 loss to Northwestern, the first game after his arrest. Locksley said “of course” in the week leading up to the Northwestern game when asked if Sumlin would face disciplinary action but declined to specify what it would be.

Sumlin, who was arrested early on the morning of Oct. 21, refused a Breathalyzer, paid a $500 cash bond and was released the same day at 8:56 a.m., according to Hillsboro County records. There were no reports of a crash.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to a gas station in the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 301 in Tampa, Florida for a call of reckless driving, according to the arrest report. Sumlin was in the driver’s seat of a gray Nissan that was “parked incorrectly” in front of the gas station with the engine running, police said.

An attorney for Sumlin entered a plea of not guilty the Monday after the arrest.