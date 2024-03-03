COLLEGE PARK — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half and Indiana rallied to beat Maryland 83-78 on Sunday.

Mgbako made eight of 15 shots from the floor, including four of eight from 3-point range, and all four of his free throws for the Hoosiers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten Conference), who have won two straight following a four-game skid.

Malik Reneau added 14 points and five rebounds for Indiana. Xavier Johnson totaled 13 points and six assists off the bench. Trey Galloway had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kel’el Ware grabbed 15 rebounds and scored nine.

Jahmir Young had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists to pace Maryland (15-15, 7-12). Donta Scott hit four 3-pointers and scored 15. Julian Reese contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. Jahari Long scored 12.

Anthony Walker had a three-point play midway through the first half to give Indiana a 20-17 lead. Scott hit a 3-pointer, Julian Reese had a three-point play and scored five in a 12-0 run, and Maryland moved in front 29-20 before pushing its lead to 43-33 at halftime.

Maryland took its biggest lead at 51-35 on Young’s three-point play early in the second half. Reneau had a three-point play and Mgbako hit two jumpers in an 11-2 run and the Hoosiers trailed 53-46 with 15 minutes left to play.

Mgbako turned a 3-pointer into a four-point play to get Indiana within two points. Galloway hit two free throws and added a rebound basket to give the Hoosiers their first lead of the second half, 66-64, with 8:20 to go. Ware had back-to-back dunks — the second leading to a three-point play that capped a 15-0 run and gave Indiana a 75-64 advantage with four minutes left.

Scott and Young sank back-to-back 3-pointers and the Terrapins trailed 77-72 at the 1:56 mark. Galloway stole the ball on an inbounds pass and Johnson turned it into a layup with 43 seconds left. Johnson added two free throws following another Terrapins turnover and Indiana held on.

Indiana stays on the road to play Minnesota on Wednesday. Maryland closes out the regular season at Penn State on March 10.