BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Shyanne Sellers scored 21 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 19 Maryland pull away to beat Indiana 74-60 on Thursday night.

Sellers made three 3-pointers, shot 5-of-7 overall and hit all eight of her free throw attempts in the final quarter, while Indiana scored 21 points as a team.

Indiana trailed by 10 points at the break, but Yarden Garzon’s 3-pointer pulled the Hoosiers to 39-37 late in the third. Sellers answered with a layup, sparking a 15-5 run to give the Terrapins a 54-42 lead early in the fourth. Indiana then cut the deficit to 61-55 with 3:11 remaining but didn’t get closer.

Kaylene Smikle scored six of her 16 points in the second quarter as Maryland outscored Indiana 16-6 and led 30-20 at the break. Smikle finished with 16 points and Christina Dalce had 11 for Maryland (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten), which has won three straight and five of its last six games. Allie Kubek added 11 rebounds to go with six points. Sellers has scored in double figures in 22 of 26 games.

Garzon scored 18 points and Shay Ciezki added 15 to lead Indiana (17-11, 9-8). The Hoosiers have lost two consecutive games and four of their last six.

Maryland hosts No. 12 Ohio State and Indiana plays at Purdue on Sunday to conclude the regular season.