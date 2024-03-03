BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sara Scalia scored 19 points, Yarden Garzon added 17 and No. 14 Indiana closed the regular season with a 71-54 win over Maryland on Sunday to improve to 15-0 at home.

The Hoosiers tied sixth-ranked Iowa for second in the Big Ten Conference, one game behind No. 2 Ohio State, but will go into the tournament as the third seed. The tournament starts Wednesday in Minneapolis, but the top four seeds have a double bye into Friday’s quarterfinals.

Maryland, the No. 7 seed, doesn’t play until Thursday against 10th-seeded Wisconsin.

Mackenzie Holmes had 11 points for Indiana (24-4, 15-3) and Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil added 10 each. Scalia had eight rebounds, Moore-McNeil had eight assists and Parrish, who started her career at Oregon, surpassed 1,000 points for her career.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Jakia Brown-Turner had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Maryland (17-12, 9-9), Bri McDaniel added 13 points and Shyann Cellers 11.

Garzon and Scalia both went 4-for-8 from 3-point range, but the Hoosiers, who lead the country at 41.1%, were just 8-for-24 from long range. Their 44.2% overall shooting is also below their leading 51.8%.

A sharpshooting first half was enough to carry Indiana.

Indiana never trailed, but in an unusual first quarter the teams had consecutive 12-0 runs. Holmes and Scalia had three-point plays and Garzon two 3-pointers to give the Hoosiers a 16-2 lead. Brown-Turner had two 3s to help bring the Terps within two, 16-14.

Scalia answered with a 3 and Holmes had a layup to put Indiana on top 21-14 after one quarter.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Indiana led 39-24 at halftime, thanks to a 15-0 run that included two layups by Holmes, followed by two 3s for Garzon and Scalia’s 3-pointer that made it 36-15.

Indians shot 54% with seven 3s in the half, while Maryland was 2 of 11 behind the arc and shot 29% overall.

A basket by Holmes gave Indiana a 50-31 lead midway through third quarter, but late in the quarter she limped off the court and went to the locker room. The Hoosiers’ all-time leading scorer returned to the bench with about a minute left in the Senior Day game and walked without a limp during the postgame celebration.

Indiana lost Holmes’ replacement, Lilly Meister, when she landed on a Maryland player and hurt her foot with about 3 1/2 minutes to play. Seconds later, McDaniel hit a 3-pointer that had the Terrapins within 13, but they never got closer.

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows brick exterior of apartment building with broken glass in the windows. On right side is a close-up photo of a door, with dents and damaged trim. Layered over the door is an image of a cockroach and the seal of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why 1 in 3 Baltimore public housing sites fail federal inspections

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch