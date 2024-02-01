COLLEGE PARK — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and Sara Scalia added 22 to lead No. 10 Indiana to an 87-73 victory over Maryland on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten) won their fourth straight game and beat the Terrapins for the first time in College Park. Indiana led by as many as 23 points and never trailed.

“This is extra special,” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said. “Most of you probably know that we’ve never won here as a program. We made history for our program in terms of being able to win at Maryland. That just tells you how good Maryland has been.”

Jakia Brown-Turner led Maryland (12-9, 4-6) with 22 points.

The Hoosiers began the game on a 14-2 run, with all five starters quickly entering the scoring column. It was a 10-point lead after one quarter, and Indiana scored the first eight points of the second.

It was 52-30 at halftime.

Maryland cut the lead to seven in the fourth, but the Hoosiers responded with a 10-0 run that included six free throws by Scalia.

“We knew that Maryland was not going to go away. It’s just not how they’re coached,” Moren said. “They have too much tradition and pride.”

The Terrapins have lost three straight and four of five.

“I was proud of our third quarter, our second half. I liked the response out of the locker room,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “I thought it said a lot. That second half we outscored them 43 to 35. Took us too long obviously.”

The Terps were without Shyanne Sellers, their leader in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.