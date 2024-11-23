COLLEGE PARK — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 35 carries, and Kamari Moulton scored on a 68-yard run in the fourth quarter to help Iowa outlast Maryland 29-13 on Saturday.

Johnson scored from 2 yards in the second quarter for his 21st rushing touchdown of the season, and the Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) rebounded from a loss to UCLA in their previous game. Maryland (4-7, 1-7) needed to win its final two regular-season games to reach bowl eligibility, but the Terrapins were dominated in the first half and eventually fell behind 16-0.

Drew Stevens made five field goals for Iowa, including kicks from 54 yards in the second quarter and 50 and 49 in the third.

Iowa, which does not push the tempo, ran 46 offensive plays in the first half. The Hawkeyes had the ball for over six minutes on each of their first three possessions, which resulted in a fumble, a field goal and then Johnson’s TD.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland replaced quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. with backup MJ Morris after two fruitless possessions, but the Terps still trailed 13-0 at halftime. Edwards went back in and led Maryland to the Iowa 3 in the third quarter, but he was injured in a collision with defensive back Xavier Nwankpa.

Morris came in and capped that drive with an 8-yard scoring pass to Tai Felton that made it 16-6, but a 2-point conversion was unsuccessful. A 12-yard touchdown strike from Morris to Felton made it 19-13 with 11:05 to play, but Iowa answered with Moulton’s big run less than two minutes later.

The takeaway

Iowa: Quarterback Jackson Stratton, a walk-on transfer from Colorado State, wasn’t asked to do much as the Hawkeyes leaned on the running game. And credit Iowa’s defense for an excellent first half that helped build a big lead.

Maryland: No matter how obvious Iowa’s plan was, the Terps couldn’t do much to stop it. Iowa finished with 268 yards rushing on 58 attempts.