As momentum builds for a possible departure from Maryland athletic director Damon Evans, the status of Terps basketball coach Kevin Willard’s future appears more firmly set.

According to multiple sources, Evans is a candidate for the same position at Southern Methodist. Meanwhile, a source with direct knowledge said Willard has expressed his intention to remain at Maryland despite reports of interest from Villanova.

Evans did not respond to multiple requests for comments. He canceled his appearance Thursday on 105.7 The Fan, according to radio host Vinny Cerrato.

In his eight years at the helm, Evans has presided over the department as the Big Ten expanded to 18 schools while name, image and likeness deals reshaped college sports. He’s also overseen several facility upgrades, including the construction of the Maryland basketball teams’ long-awaited practice facility, which is set to open before next season.

Evans’ big-name coaching hires have enjoyed mixed success. Football coach Mike Locksley, whom Evans hired in 2018, led the Terps to three straight bowl game wins from 2021 to 2023 but is 33-41 overall in six seasons. Former men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon stepped down in December 2021, just seven months after signing a three-year contract extension worth over $17 million. Willard led Maryland back to the NCAA tournament in his first year after replacing Willard, but the Terps finished with a losing record last season for just the second time in over three decades.

Current SMU athletic director Rick Hart, who presided over the school’s move to the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced in February that he would be stepping down. The Mustangs made the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff this past season, their first in the ACC, and hired former USC coach Andy Enfield last year to lead their men’s basketball program.

According to a copy of Evans’ contract at Maryland, acquired via a public information request, the school would be owed $500,000 if he leaves for another job in college or professional sports.

247Sports first reported the news that Willard is expected to stay and that Evans is being considered for the post at SMU.

Evans was promoted to athletic director in 2018, after leading the athletic department for six months while predecessor Kevin Anderson was on sabbatical. Evans joined the department in November 2014 as Maryland’s senior associate athletic director and chief financial officer, his first job since resigning as Georgia’s athletic director after resigning in 2010 following a DUI charge.

Evans was the administrative liaison for the football team when offensive lineman Jordan McNair, a Baltimore native, was hospitalized with heat stroke after an offseason workout in May 2018. McNair’s death in June later led to an investigation into the football program’s culture under coach D.J. Durkin, who was placed on administrative leave and fired in October 2018.

An independent investigation reported to Maryland’s board of regents that Durkin, then-university President Wallace Loh and Evans all bore some responsibility for the program’s environment, which “festered because too many players feared speaking out.”

Evans had signed a contract extension in August that runs through June 2029. Earlier this month, he was appointed to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

”Maryland Athletics has experienced tremendous success under the leadership of Damon Evans,” university President Darryll J. Pines said in a statement after announcing Evans’ extension. “In a transformative time in the collegiate landscape, Damon has proved to be an extremely effective leader in guiding our athletic department to championship heights, both on and off the playing fields. He has positioned our Terrapins for long-term success on the national stage and I couldn’t be more pleased to have him leading the department for years to come under his mantra of One Maryland.”