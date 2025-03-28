SAN FRANCISCO — The most repeated question in the NCAA tournament got one last workout Thursday night. It ended with another nonanswer.

After the Maryland men’s basketball team’s season ended with an 87-71 loss to Florida at Chase Center, coach Kevin Willard was asked whether he planned to return to Maryland.

“I don’t know what I’m doing,” he said. “I’ll just be honest with you. I haven’t talked to my agent. I haven’t talked to my wife. I made a promise to this team that I was going to just focus on this team, and that’s all I’ve done. So I haven’t talked to anybody. I have an agent. I’m sure he’s talking to people, because that’s what agents like to do. But I don’t know.”

Willard said he has “no idea” whether Villanova has offered him a job. Willard has been linked to the Wildcats’ opening since Kyle Neptune was fired almost two weeks ago.

Willard’s uncertain future in College Park nearly overshadowed the Terps’ run to their first Sweet 16 since 2016. After indicating that Maryland’s athletic department was committed to improving its resources for the program, even as it scrambled to find a replacement for departed athletic director Damon Evans, Willard declined to address his standing with the program Wednesday.

On Thursday, Willard said he “loved” Maryland but acknowledged that he would have to take “everything into consideration” as he considered the next step in his career.

“My biggest concerns in life right now — I don’t know who my boss is going to be," he said. “The guy that brought me here, who I really liked and [am] appreciative of him bringing me to College Park [Evans], is not here anymore. And I don’t know who we’re going to hire. And in today’s day and age, that worries me a little bit. I’m just being honest.”

