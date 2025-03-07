INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Hobbs scored 23 points and Michigan used a 25-0 first-half run and a dominating second half to crush No. 15 Maryland 98-71 in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday.

Freshmen Syla Swords and Olivia Olson added 22 and 20, respectively.

The fifth-seeded Wolverines face league champion and second-ranked USC in the semifinals Saturday. The Trojans won the first meeting 78-58 on Dec. 29.

Hobbs and Olson both had 10 points in the big run that saw the Wolverines race to a 31-6 lead. After the Terrapins had a 16-0 run to close within one late in the first half, Michigan outscored Maryland 57-34 in the second half.

The Wolverines shot 61%, making 12 of 23 3-pointers, to score the most points of any Maryland opponent this season.

Sarah Te-Biasu scored 25 points for the fourth-seeded Terrapins (23-7), who won the first meeting 85-77. Christina Dalce added 19 points.

After missing 10 shots and turning it over eight times during an 8 1/2 minute drought that carried into the second quarter, Maryland cut a 25-point deficit to one late in the second quarter with the help of 16 points from Te-Biasu.

Michigan led 41-37 at halftime and, with an 11-0 run contributing to a 28-12 advantage, the lead was 69-49 entering the fourth.

The Terrapins had a stretch in which they made 13 of 16 shots in about eight minutes, but they couldn’t keep up with the Wolverines. Maryland shot 48% with just four 3-pointers.