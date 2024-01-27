COLLEGE PARK — Julian Reese scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Maryland got plenty of bench help in a dominant first half, and the Terrapins cruised past Nebraska 73-51 on Saturday.

Reese reached his double-double just five minutes into the second half. Reserves Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored 14 points and Jahari Long 11 for Maryland (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten). Kaiser scored 11 before intermission, and Long scored all of his before the break. In Maryland’s previous five contests, the bench had contributed only five points a game.

Maryland’s leading scorer Jahmir Young (20.3 ppg) had 12.

Reserve C.J. Wilcher was the lone Cornhusker (15-6, 5-5) to score in double figures with 14 points.

The Terps led 44-27 at halftime on the strength of three runs that were 7-0 or better. Maryland started the second half with a 13-5 run. The lead reached 25 points with 14:07 remaining.

Maryland is 7-1 all-time against Nebraska at home.