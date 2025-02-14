LINCOLN, Neb. — Derik Queen had 24 points to lead five Maryland players in double figures, and the 25th-ranked Terrapins ended Nebraska’s four-game winning streak with an 83-75 victory Thursday night.

Queen was 9-for-11 from the field and made all six of his free throws, and he grabbed 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

Selton Miguel had 17 points, Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 15 and Rodney Rice 14 for the Terrapins (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten). Julian Reese had 13 points to go with 12 rebounds for his 11th double-double.

The Terps shot 58.5%, their second-best performance of the season.

Juwan Gary led the Cornhuskers (16-9, 6-8) with 22 points, and Brice Williams had 20 points for his fifth straight game with at least that many.

The Terps swept the season series, and Queen was more of a factor than in the 69-66 win at home Jan. 19. He scored a season-low three points in that game.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins have won six of seven. They improved to 3-5 on the road and play their next three at home.

Nebraska: This was an extremely tough matchup for the Huskers without 6-foot-10 starting forward Berke Buyuktuncel, who was out with an ankle injury. The 6-10 Andrew Morgan started in place of Buyuktuncel and rotated with the 7-1 Braxton Meah, which often left the 6-6 Gary to guard Queen.

Key moment

After Reese’s big dunk and Williams’ miss on the other end, Queen led a fast break and dribbled behind his back before sending a pass to Miguel for an easy lay-in and a 54-43 lead early in the second half.

Key stat

Maryland shot 63.6% in the second half and scored on its last six possessions.

Up next

Maryland hosts Iowa on Sunday. Nebraska visits Northwestern on Sunday.