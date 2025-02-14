COLLEGE PARK — Alexis Markowski had 20 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double, Alberte Rimdal added 15 points off the bench and Nebraska beat No. 17 Maryland 91-71 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Nebraska (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) beat an AP top-17 team on the road for the first time since 2013.

Nebraska trailed by as many as 14 points in the first quarter before going on a 17-2 run to take the lead at 39-36. The game was tied at 45 at the break.

The Cornhuskers made four 3-pointers in the third quarter and closed the frame on a 9-2 run for a 73-59 lead. Britt Prince made a 3-pointer with 3:28 remaining in the fourth for a 28-point lead.

Nebraska finished 12-for-21 from 3-point range and shot 51% overall. The Cornhuskers also outrebounded Maryland 42-25.

Prince finished with 13 points and eight assists for Nebraska, which has won four of the last five meetings with Maryland. Jessica Petrie and Logan Nissley each scored 11 and Callin Hake added 10.

Shyanne Sellers was the lone double-digit scorer for Maryland (19-6, 9-5) with 23 points — 19 coming in the first half. Former Rutgers star Kaylene Smikle, averaging a team-high 18.3 points per game, was held to eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Smikle was named the Big Ten player of the week Monday after averaging 28.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, including 36 points against Washington on Sunday.

Nebraska stays on the road to play Illinois on Sunday. Maryland is off until Monday, when it hosts Michigan.