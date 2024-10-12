COLLEGE PARK — Defensive end Aidan Hubbard returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Northwestern pulled away from Maryland 37-10 on Friday night for its first Big Ten victory this season.

Jack Lausch and Cam Porter rushed for first-half touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2), who won despite being outgained 355-283 total yards.

Billy Edwards Jr. rushed for a touchdown for Maryland (3-3, 0-3), which committed a season-high four turnovers. The Terrapins dropped their 10th consecutive game after an open date, a streak that dates to 2017 and includes a pair of defeats after pandemic cancellations in 2020.

Maryland trailed 17-10 early in the fourth quarter when Edwards was blindsided by defensive tackle Carmine Bastone and lost possession. Hubbard collected the ball at the Maryland 2 and took a step into the end zone.

It was the first of three turnovers in the fourth quarter for the Terps. Northwestern outscored Maryland 20-3 in the final 15 minutes, with 17 of the points coming off takeaways.

The Wildcats opened the scoring on Lausch’s 9-yard scramble in the first quarter. After Maryland’s punt on the next possession pinned Northwestern at its 8, Lausch led a 16-play drive capped by Porter’s 3-yard touchdown run with 12:08 left in the half.

The Terps’ Ricardo Cooper Jr. fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting up Luke Akers’ 43-yard field goal four plays later to put Northwestern up 17-0.

Maryland couldn’t produce points nearly that efficiently. Edwards scored on a 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 3:22 before the break to complete a 16-play drive. Jack Howes made a 31-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to finish an 18-play possession.

Lausch completed 10 of 18 for 203 yards.

Edwards was 28 of 51 for 296 yards and an interception.

Maryland’s Tai Felton, who leads the Big Ten in receiving yards, returned after leaving the Terps’ Sept. 28 loss at Indiana with an undisclosed injury. He had nine catches for 77 yards.