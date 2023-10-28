EVANSTON, Ill. — Brendan Sullivan threw two touchdown passes, passed for 265 yards and added 56 on the ground as Northwestern defeated Maryland 33-27 on Saturday.

Trailing 27-17 early in the third quarter, Maryland was held to a field goal after a 12-play, 38-yard drive. With the Northwestern defense holding its own, Sullivan helped secure the lead by scrambling in the pocket and finding A.J. Henning for a 34-yard catch up the left seam, setting up a 19-yard field goal from Jack Olsen that put Northwestern ahead 30-20 with 9:19 left.

After another stop by the Northwestern defense, Sullivan connected with Joseph Himon II for a 53-yard catch and run to set up another field goal by Olsen to extend the lead to 33-20 with 5:03 left.

Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa then engineered a 4-play 61-yard, scoring drive, capping it with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jeshaun Jones with 3:42 left. Maryland’s defense finally held the Northwestern offense to a three-and-out, and Tagovailoa was threatening but was picked off by Coca Azema at the Northwestern 8-yard line.

Tagovailoa threw for 274 yards and three touchdown. He was sacked six times, including one that led to a costly fumble in the first quarter to set up a Northwestern touchdown.

Maryland was without a key assistant coach. Co-offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin was arrested in Florida on Oct. 22 on suspicion of driving while under the influence and was not with the Terrapins on Saturday.

Sullivan displayed great chemistry with senior wide receiver Bryce Kirtz. They hooked up on a 24-yard pass and then a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Sullivan was 12-of-14 for 159 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in the first half, and Tagovailoa was 15-for-22 for 172 yards with two touchdown passes.

The takeaway

Northwestern: The Wildcats came into the game with only one touchdown in the previous six quarters. Sullivan, making his third straight start for the injured Ben Bryant (upper-body injury), showed a complete grasp of the offense and may have secured the QB1 job.