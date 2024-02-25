COLUMBUS, Ohio — Celeste Taylor scored 20 points and No. 2 Ohio State clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a 79-66 win over Maryland on Sunday.

Jacy Sheldon had 17 points and three more players scored in double figures for the surging Buckeyes (24-4, 15-1 Big Ten), who won their 14th straight game with two to go in the regular season. They can capture the conference title outright with a win in one of those.

Cotie McMahon finished with 15 points despite picking up her fourth foul in the third period and spending considerable time on the bench.

Bri McDaniel had 21 points and Brinae Alexander added 16 for the Terrapins (16-11, 8-8), who had their four-game win streak snapped.

Taylor scored 13 points, going 3 for 4 from 3-point range, as the Buckeyes led 44-31 at the half. Ohio State was 7-for-14 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Ohio State led by as many as 15 in the third quarter, but Maryland closed the deficit, with Jakia Brown-Turner’s fast-break layup reducing the lead to five at the end of the period. The Buckeyes slowly opened it back up in the fourth,

The Terps haven’t beaten a team ranked in the AP Top 25 all season. They had the Buckeyes in range but were overpowered down the stretch.