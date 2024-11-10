EUGENE, Ore. — Dillon Gabriel broke the NCAA record for total career touchdowns and top-ranked Oregon remained undefeated with a 39-18 victory over Maryland on Saturday night.

Gabriel threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), who were No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season announced this week. It was Oregon’s 14th straight win at home.

Gabriel’s 3-yard scoring pass to Gernorris Wilson early in the second half gave him 179 total touchdowns, breaking Case Keenum’s record of 178 (155 passes, 23 rushes) at Houston from 2007-11. Gabriel added another TD pass before the night was over.

Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 206 yards and a touchdown for Maryland (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten), which was coming off a bye after a demoralizing 48-23 loss to Minnesota. The Terrapins have lost five of their last six games.

Gabriel was without one of his favorite targets against Maryland. Receiver Tez Johnson injured his shoulder in the Ducks’ 38-17 victory last weekend at Michigan.

Gabriel turned to Traeshon Holden, who had six catches for a career-best 149 yards against the Wolverines last week. Holden left the game against Maryland briefly in the first half with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury, but he returned.

Jack Howes kicked a 37-yard field goal to cap Maryland’s first series of the game. The Ducks went ahead 7-3 on Jordan James’ 3-yard touchdown run.

Jordan Burch’s sack forced Edwards to fumble, and the ball was scooped up by Brandon Johnson, who ran it back 62 yards for a touchdown.

Roman Hemby’s 1-yard scoring run closed the gap to 14-10 for the Terps, who were helped by a pass interference call on Oregon’s Tysheem Johnson.

Oregon added a touchdown before the half on Gabriel’s 9-yard pass to Terrance Ferguson.

With the TD pass, Gabriel tied Keenum’s NCAA record for most touchdowns responsible for. He broke it early in the second half, with his short pass to Wilson that put the Ducks up 29-10.

Maryland narrowed the score with Edwards’ 3-yard TD pass to Octavian Smith Jr. and a successful 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.

An interception led to Atticus Sappington’s 20-yard field goal for the Ducks midway through the final quarter that made it 32-18. Another Maryland turnover led to Evan Stewart’s 17-yard TD catch from Gabriel with 3:45 left.

Gabriel has 147 career passing touchdowns, 32 rushing TDs and one touchdown reception.