COLLEGE PARK — Athan Kaliakmanis threw two touchdown passes, Kyle Monangai scored twice on the ground and Rutgers became bowl eligible with a 31-17 victory over Maryland on Saturday night.

Rutgers (6-4, 3-4) has matched its most victories in Big Ten play since joining the league before the 2014 season. The Scarlet Knights scored touchdowns on four straight drives — not counting an end-of-half kneel-down in the second quarter — and won for the second straight week following a four-game skid.

For Maryland, the margin of error for bowl eligibility has dwindled. The Terrapins (4-6, 1-6) must beat Iowa and Penn State to finish the regular season with six wins.

The Terps held Monangai to 97 yards on 25 carries, but the standout running back surpassed 1,000 yards rushing on the season. His 6-yard scoring run in the third quarter — immediately after Kaliakmanis completed a 6-yard pass on fourth-and-2, gave the Scarlet Knights a 21-17 lead.

After Maryland failed to answer, Kaliakmanis found Dymere Miller for a 32-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Rutgers scored the game’s first touchdown, taking a 7-3 lead on Kaliakmanis’ 12-yard pass to Ian Strong. That capped a 17-play drive that used up 8:45.

Maryland went back ahead on a 12-yard touchdown strike from Billy Edwards Jr. to Tai Felton, but Monangai scored from 2 yards out with 1:01 remaining in the half to give the Scarlet Knights a 14-10 advantage.

The takeaway

Rutgers: It was an unspectacular day for Monangai, who had a 70-yard run called back because of a penalty, but Kaliakmanis was sharp, going 20-for-30 for 238 yards. The Scarlet Knights have rebounded nicely from a winless October.

Maryland: The Terps will be hard-pressed to extend their streak of three straight seasons with a bowl win. Maryland’s defense was expected to lead the team, but the Terrapins have not shut down any Big Ten opponents.