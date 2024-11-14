SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kaylene Smikle scored 22 points, Allie Kubek added 16 and No. 11 Maryland topped Syracuse 84-73 on Wednesday night.

The difference was the second quarter, when the Terrapins (4-0) hit 12 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, to outscore the Orange (1-2) 28-11. Syracuse was 5-for-12 with one 3-pointer and five turnovers.

With Maryland down 24-14 after the Orange made the first two baskets of the second quarter, Kubek started and ended a 15-0 run with layups. Shyanne Sellers followed with a 3-pointer, Bri McDaniel had two baskets and Christina Dalce had two layups. Maryland was up 29-24 in less than four minutes as Syracuse missed five shots and had two turnovers.

McDaniel had 13 points off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting, and Dalce scored 10. Saylor Poffenbarger had nine points and nine rebounds as the Terrapins had a 40-32 rebounding advantage. Smikle was 10-for-10 from the foul line, where Maryland was 12-for-14 in the fourth quarter and 20-for-24 for the game. Syracuse finished 9-for-10.

Georgia Woolley led the Orange with 17 points. Kyra Wood had 16 with 11 rebounds, Sophie Burrows scored 13 and Dominique Camp added 10.