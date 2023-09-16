Terps surge past Virginia 42-14 to close nonconference slate 3-0

Maryland’s coaching staff has worked with Taulia Tagovailoa to hide his emotions. Sometimes, they still burst through.

The quarterback spun away from a free rusher before escaping the pocket. He scurried left, gaining what looked like a first down. But referees marked him a yard short and the Terps readied to punt.

An upset Tagovailoa stormed off the field, gesturing while on the sideline to show his displeasure. As he began to calm down, the referees announced they were reviewing the play, eventually overturning the call and giving Maryland a first down.

In perhaps a sign of growth, Tagovailoa rebalanced himself.

He faked a handoff and rolled right two plays later. He threw deep on the run — it didn’t matter. His pass dropped perfectly into Jeshaun Jones’ hands; the receiver completed the 64-yard, go-ahead touchdown by strutting backward into the end zone to properly look down upon the Virginia corner he’d beaten.

Unlike him, Maryland kept its focus forward even in a second straight sleepy start. It bounced back from another two-touchdown deficit to take down the Cavaliers 42-14 Friday night at home.

The Terps exit nonconference play 3-0, one of eight remaining undefeated Big Ten teams, after beating an FCS team, a first-year American Athletic Conference squad and the only remaining winless member of the ACC.

Similar schedules over the last few years are among the reasons Maryland has started the year with three wins in each of the last three seasons and has won 11 straight games outside of the Big Ten.

Slow start fades away

Maryland’s last two games have been at or after 7 p.m. on prime time and have each seen the Terps go down 14.

The defense has faltered to start both games. Charlotte and Virginia both scored on their first drives; the latter used a flea flicker on its first offensive play to gain 49 yards.

The Cavaliers had a more efficient passing offense in the first half as freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea completed his first five passes — the last was his lone touchdown on a 19-yard wheel route to Kobe Pace.

Even though Maryland’s offense finished with 0.28 expected points added per play — in the 89th percentile — it could not score on its first three drives and averaged about 4.4 yards per play.

Tagovailoa completed just five of his first 10 passes before ripping five in a row. He finished 19-for-30 for 342 yards and a touchdown.

Still rebounds

Kellan Wyatt tore through Virginia’s offensive line, sacking Colandrea for a 12-yard loss to set up fourth-and-18 in the second quarter. But a personal foul on Tarheeb Still gave the Cavaliers a first down.

Virginia soon faced a third-and-10 and, once again, Still gave up the conversion. Malachi Fields caught a tightly contested ball along the sideline for 12 yards and the first.

But the veteran corner found himself in position to atone in the opening moments of the final quarter. The Terps hadn’t extended their seven-point lead since Jones’ long touchdown, and the Cavaliers had marched to the Maryland 12. Still ran with a corner route into the end zone and picked off the pass for his first interception of the year.

He’d nab his second on the next Virginia possession; Donnell Brown grabbed his second interception in as many weeks a drive later to make it three straight for the Terps.

Roman triumvirate

A week after running for 162 yards, Roman Hemby delivered a more muted performance for the Terps, with just 23 yards on nine carries. But Maryland split its rushes among him, Antwain Littleton and Colby McDonald — the trio combined for 25 rushes, 119 yards and four scores.

Jump-start