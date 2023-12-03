Maryland to play Auburn in Music City Bowl

Maryland will take on Auburn in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 30, a team release said.

The Terps (7-5) will search for their third straight bowl victory — a program first — against the Tigers (6-6), whom they haven’t played in over 40 years. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff and will be televised nationally on ABC, per the release.

“We’re excited to be selected to play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said in the release. “This will be our third straight year participating in a bowl game, which is a credit to our players and the consistency we’re building within our program. We’re excited to get back out on the practice field and continue the development of our players before we travel to Nashville to take on a really good Auburn team.”

Auburn, in its first season under coach Hugh Freeze, went 3-5 in the SEC. It has lost two straight, getting upset by New Mexico State and blowing a late lead to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Running back Jarquez Hunter leads the Tigers with 865 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Auburn scores the 10th-most points per game and allows the fourth fewest among SEC teams.

This is Maryland’s first bowl matchup with an SEC team since 2002, per the release. The Terps beat Tennessee 30-3 in the Peach Bowl.

The Terps have used bowl games as opportunities to let young players shine — Roman Hemby’s first emergence came in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl. Transfers and opt-outs will reshape Maryland’s roster, opening spots for the youth.