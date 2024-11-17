COLLEGE PARK — Kaylene Smikle scored 21 points, Christina Dalce and Shyanne Sellers had double-doubles, and No. 11 Maryland rolled past Towson 98-63 on Sunday.

Dalce had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double in five games, and Sellers contributed 10 points and 10 assists for the Terrapins (5-0). Smikle made nine of 12 shots and added four rebounds. Sarah Te-Biasu scored 13 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had 12 off the bench and Allie Kubek scored 10.

India Johnston made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Tigers (0-4). Aminata Diakite added 13 points.

After leading 54-40 at halftime, Maryland held Towson to 23 points in the second half. The Tigers shot 31% and made only six two-point baskets in the second half to go with 3-for-13 3-point shooting.

Poffenbarger hit two of Maryland’s five 3-point makes in the first quarter, and the Terps led 33-18 after one. They extended their lead to 20 with a little under three minutes remaining before halftime.

The Terrapins shot 62% after halftime and 60% for the game, including 11 of 17 3-pointers (65%). They outrebounded the Tigers 46-18.

Towson head coach Laura Harper played at Maryland from 2005 through 2008. She was the 2006 Final Four Most Outstanding Player when Maryland won the NCAA Championship.