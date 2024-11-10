COLLEGE PARK — Kaylene Smikle scored 23 points, Shyanne Sellers added 17 and No. 18 Maryland defeated No. 11 Duke 85-80 on Sunday.

Christina Dalce had 12 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out, and Bri McDaniel scored 15 points off the bench for Maryland. Sellers had seven rebounds and five assists.

Maryland (3-0) scored the first nine points and led throughout. Each time Duke (2-1) got within three or four points, the Terrapins responded with a small run of their own. Duke got within three points once in the first quarter and once in the second, but Maryland led 40-33 at halftime.

Duke got within four points when Reigan Richardson opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but again the Terrapins responded and their lead was back to 10 after Smikle hit a 3-pointer with a little under seven minutes left in the quarter.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland led 65-52 after the third quarter, and a layup by Sellers stretched the lead to 15 to open the fourth. The Blue Devils rallied, shooting 61% in the final period and outscoring their hosts by eight.

Near the halfway mark of the period, Duke’s Jadyn Donovan hit a pair from the line to make it 74-65. Sellers responded with a jumper less than a minute later and Maryland led by double digits until Richardson’s 3-pointer got Duke within 82-73 with 1:43 remaining.

Maryland led 85-76 with 14 seconds left before Duke added a couple of late baskets.

Reserve Toby Fournier scored 15, Richardson 13, Donovan 12 and Ashlon Jackson 11 for Duke. Donovan grabbed 10 rebounds and Fournier had nine.