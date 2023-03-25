Shyanne Sellers steps up, pushes Maryland to first Elite Eight since 2015

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Shyanne Sellers just laughed. Had the game been closer, her reaction may have been different.

Maryland’s point guard was battling for a loose ball that bounced out of bounds. The referee signaled that Sellers had touched it last, giving possession to Notre Dame. But just four minutes remained in the Sweet 16 clash, and Sellers’ Terps led by 20 points. Maryland had the game in-hand, and Sellers knew it. Her play was a big reason why.

For the first time since 2015, Maryland’s women’s basketball team is going back to the Elite Eight. The No. 2 Terrapins stormed past No. 3 Notre Dame 76-59 on Saturday afternoon inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in upstate South Carolina behind the stellar play of Sellers, who finished with 18 points and a game-high eight assists.

Maryland (28-6) — advancing to the Elite Eight for the 11th time in program history, and the seventh time under coach Brenda Frese — will face the winner of No. 1 South Carolina and No. 4 UCLA on Monday.

Sellers shot 5-of-11 from the floor and also had five rebounds and three steals to lead the Terps. Diamond Miller added 18 points, five boards, four steals and two blocks, while Abby Meyers chipped in 11 points and four steals. Off the bench, Lavender Briggs had 12 points.

Diamond Miller #1 of the Maryland Terrapins reacts after a play against Lauren Ebo #33 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 25, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Maryland forced Notre Dame (27-6) into a season-high 25 turnovers, and the Terps scored 22 points off those cough-ups by the Irish.

Notre Dame — playing without injured starters Olivia Miles and Dara Mabrey — was led by Sonia Citron’s 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. No other Irish player scored in double-digits.

The Terps grabbed the lead early in the third quarter, as Sellers scored the team’s first seven points of the period. And then, as two Notre Dame starters – Lauren Ebo and Kylee Watson – picked up their fourth fouls, Maryland broke off a 13-1 run to put a four-possession cushion between itself and the Irish.

Maryland then went on to lead by as much as 22 points in the fourth.

But that large advantage for Maryland came after it trailed by as much as eight points in the second quarter, when Notre Dame played at its best. The Irish went on a 13-3 run as Maryland endured a scoring drought of nearly six minutes. The Terps had trouble breaking down the Irish’s zone defense in the half-court, and Maryland missed five shots during that stretch and had five turnovers.

Maryland ended Notre Dame’s run and began one of its own at the 3:36 mark in the second quarter when Meyers drained a corner 3-pointer. At halftime, Maryland was behind by a single point.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

The Terps won despite losing the rebounding battle by eight and being outscored in the paint by 10. But Maryland made up for it by knocking down six 3-pointers, while holding Notre Dame to just two makes from behind the arc.