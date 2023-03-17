Maryland women’s basketball starts fast, coasts to 93-61 win vs. Holy Cross in NCAA Tournament opener

Published on: March 17, 2023 4:31 PM EDT

Maryland women's basketball players Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers celebrate during the team's opening round game of the NCAA Tournament against Holy Cross at the Xfinity Center in College Park. (Ulysses Muñoz)
Brinae Alexander had a game-high 18 points and was one of five Maryland women’s basketball players to score in double figures Saturday as the second-seeded Terps routed Holy Cross in their NCAA Tournament opener, 93-61.

Maryland scored the first 14 points inside Xfinity Center, took a 31-point lead midway through the second quarter and coasted to coach Brenda Frese’s 18th win in as many first-round matchups.

The Terps advanced to face No. 7 seed Arizona, which defeated No. 10 seed West Virginia in the earlier matchup, 75-62. Sunday’s second-round game will mark Maryland’s first-ever game against the Wildcats, for whom Frese played in college.

Here’s what else you need to know from College Park:

  • Along with Alexander, Abby Meyers (16 points), Shyanne Sellers (13 points), Diamond Miller (13 points) and Faith Masonius (10 points) scored at least 10 points.
  • Maryland forced 17 first-half turnovers and 24 overall, converting those takeaways into 37 points. Holy Cross had just seven points off Maryland’s seven turnovers.
  • In their first game since a March 4 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals, the Terps shot 52.2% overall and 47.4% from 3-point range.
  • Simone Foreman led Holy Cross with 13 points.

This story will be updated.

