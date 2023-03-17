Brinae Alexander had a game-high 18 points and was one of five Maryland women’s basketball players to score in double figures Saturday as the second-seeded Terps routed Holy Cross in their NCAA Tournament opener, 93-61.
Maryland scored the first 14 points inside Xfinity Center, took a 31-point lead midway through the second quarter and coasted to coach Brenda Frese’s 18th win in as many first-round matchups.
The Terps advanced to face No. 7 seed Arizona, which defeated No. 10 seed West Virginia in the earlier matchup, 75-62. Sunday’s second-round game will mark Maryland’s first-ever game against the Wildcats, for whom Frese played in college.
Here’s what else you need to know from College Park:
- Along with Alexander, Abby Meyers (16 points), Shyanne Sellers (13 points), Diamond Miller (13 points) and Faith Masonius (10 points) scored at least 10 points.
- Maryland forced 17 first-half turnovers and 24 overall, converting those takeaways into 37 points. Holy Cross had just seven points off Maryland’s seven turnovers.
- In their first game since a March 4 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals, the Terps shot 52.2% overall and 47.4% from 3-point range.
- Simone Foreman led Holy Cross with 13 points.
This story will be updated.