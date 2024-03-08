Will Thomas had 25 points in Morgan State’s 78-60 home victory over Coppin State on Thursday night.

Thomas had five rebounds for the Bears (11-19, 7-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ahmarie Simpkins scored 17 points while finishing 8-for-12 from the floor and adding 10 rebounds. Rob Lawson had 13 points, making all six foul shots.

Malik Battle led the Eagles (2-26, 1-13) with 15 points. Coppin State also got 11 points from Justin Winston and 10 from Ryan Archey. The loss was the Eagles’ 12th in a row.

More From The Banner

Controversy over ‘privilege’ leads to resignation of DEI chief at Johns Hopkins

How did a single developer come to control the fate of Harborplace?

Photo collage shows brick exterior of apartment building with broken glass in the windows. On right side is a close-up photo of a door, with dents and damaged trim. Layered over the door is an image of a cockroach and the seal of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why 1 in 3 Baltimore public housing sites fail federal inspections

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.