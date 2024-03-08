Will Thomas had 25 points in Morgan State’s 78-60 home victory over Coppin State on Thursday night.

Thomas had five rebounds for the Bears (11-19, 7-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ahmarie Simpkins scored 17 points while finishing 8-for-12 from the floor and adding 10 rebounds. Rob Lawson had 13 points, making all six foul shots.

Malik Battle led the Eagles (2-26, 1-13) with 15 points. Coppin State also got 11 points from Justin Winston and 10 from Ryan Archey. The loss was the Eagles’ 12th in a row.