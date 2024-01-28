BALTIMORE — Will Thomas scored 24 points as Morgan State beat visiting Howard 85-79 on Saturday night.

Thomas added five rebounds for the Bears (6-14, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Wynston Tabbs scored 20 points, while going 4-for-9 from 3-point range and 8-for-8 from the line, and added five rebounds. Rob Lawson finished with 11 points and seven assists.

The Bison (8-13, 2-3) were led by Seth Towns, who posted 21 points. Bryce Harris added 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Howard.

More From The Banner

Sinclair exec, Sun owner David Smith behind lawsuit against Baltimore schools

Will the real ‘RLong’ please stand up?

Fleeing hate: Trans teacher finds peace in Baltimore after receiving threats in Anne Arundel

As Baltimore rethinks ‘Highway to Nowhere,’ the clock is ticking for federal grants