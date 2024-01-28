BALTIMORE — Will Thomas scored 24 points as Morgan State beat visiting Howard 85-79 on Saturday night.

Thomas added five rebounds for the Bears (6-14, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Wynston Tabbs scored 20 points, while going 4-for-9 from 3-point range and 8-for-8 from the line, and added five rebounds. Rob Lawson finished with 11 points and seven assists.

The Bison (8-13, 2-3) were led by Seth Towns, who posted 21 points. Bryce Harris added 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Howard.