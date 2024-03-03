Keishon Porter’s 21 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Coppin State 83-58 on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Porter added six rebounds for the Eagles (16-11, 8-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Josh Smith was 4-for-10 shooting and went 6-for-6 from the line to add 16 points. Fred Cleveland Jr. added 13 points, 15 assists and three steals.

Malik Battle led the Eagles (2-24, 1-11) with 16 points. Justin Winston added 13 points and seven rebounds for Coppin State. Ryan Archey also had 13 points. The Eagles have lost 10 in a row.