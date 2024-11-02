Tahj Smith hit Jaden Coffen with a 25-yard pass in overtime and Morgan State denied Norfolk State a 2-point conversion to preserve a 38-37 win in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon in Baltimore.

Sahr Gbundema, who kicked the extra point in overtime, connected on a 47-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 31 and force overtime.

Norfolk State (3-7, 1-2) built a 24-3 lead minutes into the second quarter, but Smith’s 9-yard strike to Andre Crawley in the final minute of the first half made it 24-16 at intermission.

Myles Miree scored from the 1 late in the third quarter to pull Morgan State within two at 24-22 after Smith’s try for a 2-point conversion fell incomplete. Jadon Carter returned a blocked Norfolk State field goal attempt 77 yards to put the Bears in front to start the fourth quarter 28-24. Daniels found Elyja Mitchell with a 10-yard pass midway through the period to give the Spartans their final lead, 31-28.

Smith completed 19 of 28 pass attempts for 179 yards and carried six times for 38 yards to lead Morgan State (4-5, 1-1).

Daniels finished 13-for-18 for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead Norfolk State.