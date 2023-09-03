Morgan State stuns Richmond 17-10 for its first season-opening win in 11 years

RICHMOND, Va. — Jarin Davis ran for 73 yards and Jabriel Johnson’s 10-yard touchdown run with 6:24 left gave Morgan State a 17-10 win over Richmond on Saturday in a season opener for both teams.

The game marked the Bears first season-opening victory since Sept. 1, 2012, when they beat Sacred Heart 30-27 in quadruple overtime.

Beckett Leary’s 38-yard field goal evened it for the Bears at 10-all with 10:39 remaining. From there, all Richmond could muster was a pair of punts sandwiched around a fumble that gave Morgan State a short field, setting up Johnson’s touchdown.

Morgan State linebacker Erick Hunter knocked the ball out of Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham’s hands just before he released a pass.

A chance at a potential game-tying drive failed when Savon Smith dropped the ball trying to receive a punt with 2:12 left. Morgan State took over at the Spiders’ 34-yard line and killed the clock.

Wickersham threw for 169 yards and ran for 39 yards and a touchdown. His scoring run from the 1 put Richmond ahead 7-0 with 9:45 left in the first quarter.

After Richmond’s 12-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:15, Morgan State countered with a nine-play, 63-yard drive that lasted 3:35 and ended with Carson Baker’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.