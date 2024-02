The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Wynston Tabbs scored 14 points to help Morgan State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-65 on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Tabbs was 6-of-10 shooting for the Bears (9-15, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kameron Hobbs scored 11 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Will Thomas totaled nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Hawks (7-15, 2-6) were led by Devon Ellis with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Troy Hupstead added 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks.