Former Morgan basketball player Blake Bozeman killed in D.C. nightclub shooting

Blake Bozeman, a former Morgan State basketball player and son of former Bears’ coach Todd Bozeman, died in a shooting Saturday night at a club in Washington D.C.

Bozeman was shot around 11:50 p.m. at Cru Lounge in the 1300 block of H Street in Northeast Washington D.C., along with three other people. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

Morgan State University confirmed to WJZ that Bozeman, 31, was the man who had been shot. Two men and a woman were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bozeman played guard at Morgan State from 2012 until 2015.

He averaged 12.3 points per game and played all 31 games as a senior for the Bears.

“The Morgan family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the Bozeman family and friends. Our family was an extension of his and he was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete,” Morgan State University said in a statement.

Todd Bozeman, a former head coach at the University of California, coached Morgan State from 2006 until 2019. He is Morgan State’s all-time winningest men’s college basketball coach.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line at 50411.