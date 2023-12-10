Morgan State had five players post double-doubles, and the Bears pummeled Virginia-Lynchburg 120-50 Saturday in Baltimore.

Reserves Christian Oliver and freshman Trent Edwards led the Bears (4-8) with 18 points apiece. Oliver had 15 rebounds, and Edwards grabbed 11 with three blocked shots. Daniel Akitoby came off the bench to score 16 with 10 boards.

Kamron Hobbs finished with 14 points and 15 assists, while Allen Udemadu had 11 points and 11 boards. Demajion Topps contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Will Thomas scored 12.

Marcus Brown had 12 points to lead the Dragons, members of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Freshman Demarris Day scored 10.