Nathan Kent, Robert Javier lead Towson to victory over Morgan State

The Associated Press

Published 9/16/2023 10:14 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/16/2023 10:16 p.m. EDT

Towson quarterback Nathan Kent passed for 168 yards and ran for 38 in Saturday night's victory. (Steve Ruark/AP)

Nathan Kent passed for one touchdown and ran for another, the Towson defense intercepted three passes, and the Tigers beat Morgan State 20-10 on Saturday night for coach Pete Shinnick’s first win.

Towson scored 20 unanswered points before Morgan State got on the board after a 29-yard field goal with 5:11 left in the fourth quarter. Then the Bears blocked a field-goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown with 3:09 left.

Towson has won the last six games against Morgan State and leads the series 22-6, winning 29-21 at home last season. The Baltimore rivals are separated by five miles, the closest pair of teams in the FCS.

Da’Kendall James caught six passes for 53 yards and a touchdown for Towson (1-2), which plays another Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team in Norfolk State next Saturday. Robert Javier led the defense with two interceptions and Dorian Davis grabbed the other.

Duce Taylor was 9-for-24 for 96 yards with three interceptions for Morgan State (1-2), which was playing in its home opener.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.