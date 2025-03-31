(AP) — Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk is retiring.

Gladchuk is the second-longest tenured AD in the FBS after 24 years. The academy said Monday it would start a national search for a replacement, and the new AD will take over “upon a timely transition.”

Since Gladchuk has been AD, Navy has added six varsity sports. It now has 36, tied with Stanford and Ohio State for the most in the FBS. He has overseen an era that’s included four national championships for the Midshipmen. He also moved the football program into the American Athletic Conference after 134 years as an independent.

Gladchuk came to Navy after he was the AD at Houston for four years. Prior to that, he was AD for eight years at Boston College, his alma mater, and at Tulane from 1987-90.