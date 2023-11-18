Navy beats ECU 10-0 for third shutout this season; Pirates blanked for 1st time in 26 years

ANNAPOLIS — Alex Tecza rushed for the only touchdown and Navy’s defense turned in its third shutout this season in a 10-0 victory over East Carolina on Saturday.

It was the first time ECU was shut out in 323 games, going back to Oct. 4, 1997, at Syracuse. The Midshipmen became the first FBS team to have three shutouts this season.

Navy (5-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference) held the Pirates to 189 total yards, intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles. Navy lost two fumbles, had a field goal blocked and missed another. But Nathan Kirkwood’s 27-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter was more than enough insurance in this game. The field goal came after ECU punter Luke Larsen fumbled and Adam Walker recovered.

The closest ECU (2-9, 1-6) came to scoring was a missed 49-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter.

Tecza’s 19-yard touchdown came in the first quarter on a two-play possession after quarterback Xavier Arline’s 39-yard run.

Arline threw for 102 yards and rushed for 68. Tecza rushed for 94 yards on 24 carries. Navy had 276 yards offense.

ECU’s Alex Flinn threw for 155 yards, was intercepted twice and lost a fumble. He was ECU’s leading ball carrier with 31 of its 34 rushing yards.